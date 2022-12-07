realcommercial.com.au logo
Organic Mudgee vineyard, Zeals Vineyard, for sale with $6 million price tag

News
Sam Murden
First published 07 December 2022, 11:21am
The property at Shiraz Drive in Gulgong is in the heart of Mudgee's wine region.

An organic vineyard situated in Mudgee’s revered wine region has hit the market with a $6 million price tag.

Sprawled across 127 hectares of land, the commercial site of Zeals Vineyard on Shiraz Drive in Gulgong gives investors the opportunity to step into the world of viticulture.

Listed via the Colliers team of James Beer and Tim Alschwager, the vineyard offers 64 hectares of wine grapes including Shiraz, Cabernet, Sauvignon and Merlot.

The vineyard is available via Expressions of Interest.

According to Mr Beer, the property produces 300 tonnes of fruit per annum, that subsequently is distributed to another winery in the Hunter Valley.

“Zeals Vineyard comprises a well-developed and highly productive organic vineyard located in a leading wine region,” Mr Beer said.

“The property benefits from high quality infrastructure and structural improvements, and we anticipate it will be well-received by wine industry participants and agricultural investors alike.”

The vineyard produces approximately 300 tonnes of fruit per annum which is supplied to a winery in the Hunter Valley.

In addition to the vineyard, the commercial site includes a four-bedroom homestead surrounded by lawn and garden areas – available for sale by Expressions of Interest.

Agricultural additions include a manager’s residence, two machinery sheds, two storage sheds, an irrigation shed and chemical shed.

The commercial property also includes a four bedroom homestead.

The property also includes three large storage dams and substantial water entitlements.

“We expect the premium nature of the offering, favourable varietal mix and excellent location will appeal to purchasers looking to acquire a flagship holding in a highly-visited region,” Mr Altschwager said.

The property also includes a manager's residence with a double garage, two machinery sheds, two storage sheds, an irrigation shed and a storage shed.

“Zeals Vineyard also has further development potential, with an additional 30 hectares serviced by underground irrigation infrastructure, so the vineyard could be readily expanded, and the property is also in six Certificates of Title, so there is potential to acquire individual lots.”

Mudgee is well known for its wine region, with a viticultural history dating back to the 1850s and is home to a number of world-renowned wineries and boutique operations.

