Buy your own brothel: Fairfield property joins list of commercial brothels for sale in Sydney’s west

A commercial site in Sydney’s west has become the latest property in a string of sales to offer investors the chance to buy a brothel.

The 427 sqm site at 3 Alan St in Fairfield is the third commercial location offered to the market for sale that had previously been operated as a brothel.

The other two, located at 161-163 Victoria Ave in Chatswood, and 40 Forge St in Blacktown, contain brothels and are still up for sale at the time of publication.

Known as both the Cherry Blossom Brothel and the Fairfield Brothel, the brothel’s website describes itself as a fully approved and licensed brothel that has ‘helped gentlemen all across Sydney’.

Situated in the commercial centre of the suburb, the listing for the site describes it as a ‘DA brothel … ideal for an owner occupier looking to secure a rare commercial freehold with future redevelopment potential.

MORE:

Jackie ‘O’s new fortress to be worth $20m+

Super popular overwater pad sold for $10.5m+

Where landlords are netting most profit from short stays

‘An entrepreneurial owner/operator who knows how to market an adult business can create a goldmine.’

Listed via Ray White’s Adison Cao, the brothel includes four rooms with an ensuite, and can potentially be converted to other uses including a shop, office, or medical centre (STCA).

“This is a mortgagee sale, the previous owner had been at the place for 10 years before passing onto the current owner who couldn’t keep up with the cost of running the business,’ Mr Cao said.

‘It is now under new management and is appealing to a mixture of buyers and developers, some of whom are interested in running the business as a brothel.’

The Fairfield site also includes a carpark with up to 10 parking spots.

It is similar to the other brothels available for commercial sale, including the Potts Point brothel, 48 Potts Point Angels, which is currently under offer and has recently been refurbished for lease.

The site is also close to Kings Cross and Sydney’s red-light district.

Elsewhere the Chatswood brothel is up for sale for the first time in 20 years and is currently trading under Victoria’s Secret Bordello.

No price guide is available for the property but it could sell for millions given its popular location.

Finally the Blacktown brothel has been advertised as ‘ready to be occupied or offer for lease, with a potential annual gross rental of $66,600’.

Ray White Commercial’s head of research Vanessa Rader said it is not unusual for a number of brothels to be available on the market at any one time.

“Brothels come and go on the market, they require approvals to be licensed and operated. They are unique due to having high returns but low yields, essentially meaning that they attract higher premiums due to the nature of the service provided as a commercial business.

“We predominantly see brothels in metro areas, such as the inner city or broader Sydney, but there aren’t many that operate in regional areas. Insurers are always a bit funny when it comes to brothels.’

‘I think a lot of the potential of properties such as these comes from the opportunity to transform them into something new. There are a few attractive uses such as a shop or an office that they offer for investors, as well as conversion potential into a larger space.’

MORE: ‘Very concerned’: $150 a week blow for tenants

Dogs to inherit six figure sum from home sale

Ultimate Gold Coast staycation up for grabs