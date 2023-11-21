Buy a brewery: Dream home listed with hotel licence and lime farm

A unique Queensland home is up for grabs near one of the state’s best beaches with its own craft brewery, bar, caravan park and hotel licence – perfect to host your own music festival.

The 15ha property, located almost halfway between Rainbow Beach and Gympie along Tin Can Bay Road, is ready for a hospitality investor to move in and take to the next level, according to agents Chantel Dielwart and John Petralia of RWC Noosa and Sunshine Coast.

“Sublime Farm & Brewery is ideal for investors or professionals in the entertainment or hospitality industry, or a couple with hospitality or agricultural skills looking for a tree change with an income and good upsize potential for capital growth,” Mr Petralia said, with already strong interest being shown in the property.

The productive estate has over 2000 lime trees, a licensed brewery and restaurant with commercial kitchen, furnished alfresco dining areas and a commercial hotel licence which includes the right to have three detached bottle shops. The property’s main house has five bedrooms, open plan living spaces and an in-ground pool, and there was also a three-bedroom caretaker’s residence and an on-site campground.

Co-owner Richie Eyles said they’d bought the estate to develop it into a tourist park.

“I think that’s the big potential,” Mr Eyles said. “The foundation is in place for Sublime Farm & Brewery to become an event destination for music festivals, with on-site camping complemented by the existing restaurant and bar facilities.”

Ms Dielwart and Mr Petralia described the property at 31-33 and 39 Priddy Road, Kia Ora, as having multiple income streams including potential for Airbnb accommodation in the main house, and additional commercial opportunities off the liquor licensing and hospitality options.

Ms Dielwart said “a lot of the hard work has been done, with an extension to the restaurant and bar, additional outdoor dining and yard work, providing a solid base for someone with vision to grow the business to achieve its potential”.

Expressions of interest in the estate close December 1.

