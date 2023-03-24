Burleigh Heads childcare centre on the market after 24 years

A Burleigh Heads childcare centre which has been a second home for hundreds of local children for close to 25 years is being marketed as a development site.

The Burleigh Sandpiper Preschool and Kindergarten at 31 Acanthus Ave has operated as a childcare centre since 1999, offering 38 places from its prime 802sq m corner block location.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom property is marketed by Lacey West agent, Juliana Gomes, and goes to auction on April 14.

“As both an outstanding income-producing asset and blue-chip development site, this is an exceedingly rare opportunity for buyers seeking space, prominence and flexibility in the heart of Burleigh Heads,” Ms Gomes said.

Ms Gomes said the owner and preschool manager recognised the holding’s development potential — for example via sub-division into two 400sqm lots — but hoped to attract interest from childcare operators.

“Having founded Burleigh Sandpiper almost a quarter of a century ago, the owner would love to see future generations of youngsters continue to spend their formative years being cared for at the address,” said Ms Gomes, whose young son is among the preschool’s alumni.

“We have been reaching out to childcare operators as part of our campaign and while there will be plenty of competition given the property’s incredible location and development potential, there is also incredible scope for the right buyer to capitalise on its proud history.”

Ms Gomes said she was expecting a strong turnout when the property goes under the hammer at the on-site auction.

“Burleigh continues to cement its status as one of Australia’s most desirable locations and we are expecting local buyers to face tough competition from interstate and overseas bidders keen to secure their own piece of paradise.”

Property records show the single-storey building last changed hands for $380,000 in 1999.