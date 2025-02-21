Bondi Beach Australia Post and three shops have $50m guide

The Australia Post building and three shops in Bondi Beach have gone up for sale with a $50m price guide.

The “landmark site with unmatched potential” at 31-33, 35-37 and 39 Hall St is listed with Jeremy Wiesner of Wiesner Property and Jerry Leis of Metro Commercial.

The 1453sqm block with 30m frontage is described as a “once in a lifetime” development opportunity in one of Australia’s most iconic beachside destinations.

Apart from the historic building, now occupied by Australia Post but previously the Commonwealth Bank, the site includes Bondi Beach Hardware, the Anglican Op Shop and Uturn clothing along with the backpackers behind.

The agents expect developers to replace the three shops and backpackers into luxury apartments with retail below, incorporating the heritage building.

“We’re expecting to flush out major developers who increasingly want to invest in Bondi, we think it will be well received,” Wiesner said.

“There are not many of these sites left and Hall St is where everyone wants to be.”

Wiesner compares the site to 45 Hall St, which he sold for about $21m in 2019, where developers turned a block of units into the Aqualine apartments and the Aya penthouse that sold in December for $22m.

“That had a heritage component — an old house has been converted into a two-level restaurant and wine bar,” Wiesner said.

The site is for sale by tender, closing 3pm on Monday, March 24 unless sold prior.