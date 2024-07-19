Bondi barber’s may help families cut through cost of living crisis

A unique Bondi property that’s been in the family of former Waverley Mills CEO Andrew Cuccurullo for 61 years has hit the market.

It’s a Bondi barber’s shop — has been for six decades — and with its two separate residences and office, the property could be a winner for families trying to cut a path through the cost of living crisis or savvy investors.

Andrew’s father bought the former clothing factory on a 285sqm block at 208 Bondi Rd for £6500 in 1963, records show, running his barber’s shop downstairs and living above.

And six decades later, the shop is still a hairdresser: Ellan International Hair Salon, with the longstanding tenant of 25 years paying $750 per week.

“My father cleverly redesigned the building into two apartments, keeping his shop at the front,” Andrew says.

“Over the decades, the downstars apartment has welcomed various family members, from my aunt and my brother and his wife, to my wife and me, and now our daughter.

“The barber shop, a fixture for over six decades, has had the same barber for the last 25 years.”

The top apartment, with its modern industrial style, has high ceilings and spacious rooms. It has two bedrooms.

There’s another one-bedroom residence on the ground floor.

And there’s also a separate office.

Shannan Whitney and Melinda Antella of BresicWhitney have a $4m price guide for an August 3 auction.

In its realcommercial ad. the property is described as a “versatile holding currently offering four independent spaces with different uses”.

The buyer could do as Andrew has done — use the separate residences for family members and enjoy the existing income from the retail space.

Or alternatively, capitalise on the rent potential of all four spaces, which the agents estimate could bring $170k.

Other attractions include the rear garage, which offers parking for three cars. And the back of the property is full of sun and natural light thanks to its northerly aspect.