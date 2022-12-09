Beleaguered Balmain Leagues Club aiming for 2023 redevelopment

Sydney-based developer Heworth has lodged the latest amendments to its approved development plans for the site of the former Balmain Leagues Club.

The amendments to the approved DA include a new town square, public plaza and retail precinct.

The developer’s amendments to the scheme also seek to reduce the number of apartments from 167 to 147 and to change the apartment mix to increase the number of two and three bedroom dwellings.

Situated on the corner site of Victoria Rd, Darling St and Waterloo St, the original plan was to spread the 167 apartments across three towers with buildings connected above a shared retail and commercial podium.

Heworth’s head of property Chris Walsh said construction on the project is planned to commence in mid-2023 with completion due by 2025, with apartments selling off the plan next year.

“A key focus of our development is a new Town Square, public plaza and major retail and hospitality podium connected by a series of laneways. It’s going to significantly contribute to Rozelle and become a major community meeting place and destination,” Mr Walsh said.

“We are also seeking to change the apartment mix, increasing the number of two and three bedroom apartments as we feel the larger size floor plates and premium interior architecture, fixtures and fittings, will appeal to discerning local owner-occupiers, particularly downsizers.”

Interested parties will be able to inspect the site early next year, prior to sales commencing.

The Leagues Club closed its doors on the 28th March 2010, with the former club site now vacant after receiving notice to vacate the site for the proposed development to go ahead.

The site had initially been earmarked to be used as part of the multi-billion dollar Western Harbour Tunnel project, but these plans were scrapped in January this year.

Wests Ashfield chief executive officer Simon Cook said the new Rozelle Village will include a bespoke retail precinct anchored by a major supermarket.

“The redevelopment of the former Balmain Leagues Club has been years in the making. It’s highly anticipated by the Club members and they are very much looking forward to the delivery of a new state of the art facility.”

