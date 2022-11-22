Beechworth’s Star Lane vineyard, winery up for grabs with all the winemaking essentials

Ever wanted your very own vineyard? Star Lane Winery, found just north of the historical tourist town of Beechworth in Wooragee, has hit the market for the first time in nearly 30 years.

The owners, husband-wife-duo Brett Barnes and Liz Lord-Barnes, purchased the 18.9ha property back in 1994, before establishing their 4ha vineyard and renovating the existing two-bedroom house on the block.

After raising their children at the 51 Star Lane property, the couple are now looking to offload their beloved vineyard for $4.1m — a walk-in, walkout sale inclusive of the house, winemaking equipment, viticultural and farm machinery, and remaining unsold wine stock either bottled or awaiting bottling.

Elders Real Estate agent Michael Everard said that the vendors were relocating to Edward River in New South Wales where they were looking to buy a house.

“There’s acres of vines and a cellar door with scope for events, it has lots of potential,” Mr Everard said.

“Beechworth is a popular area, we get people who are looking for a bit of a change like urbaners from Sydney and Melbourne, and other winery people.”

The winery itself comes with a range of features for a buyer to continue the Star Lane legacy or start their own.

There’s quality press, pump and tankage facilities, as well as three imported, terracotta amphorae — perfect for Shiraz maturation.

The property also has a licensed dam with 38 megalitres of storage, while the vines produce a low yielding total of 28 to 30 tonnes of quality red and white wine grapes.

Plus, a stylish steel building houses a cellar door on the top floor, with a balcony looking over the vineyard.

“(Star Lane) is well known and presented with good boutiques and exposure through wine industry publications,” Mr Everard added.

“I assume the people who buy it will expand it.”

