Beach in the backyard at Gold Coast motel

Gold Coast commercial properties don’t get much more “beachside” than this.

A boutique motel just 50m from the Sunshine State’s surf and sand is on the market, offering a rare opportunity to acquire an affordable accommodation offering in the famed tourist region.

The Palm Beach property on the Gold Coast Highway is owned by an offshore investor, who recently made the decision to sell up.

While the property is zoned for commercial use and is technically a motel, agents advise that its rooms are rented to tenants on a permanent basis, though it is also being offered with vacant possession.

Set on an 808sqm block, the motel has been permanently let for more than three years with 100% occupancy.

Each of the units has its own bathroom, kitchen and living area, as well as its own car space.

Only 15km south of Surfers Paradise, and just 6km north of the Gold Coast’s airport, Ray White Commercial – Gold Coast South agents say the site is “well positioned”.

The property will be auctioned at 10am on Saturday, January 27 at Twin Towns, 2 Wharf St, Tweed Heads.