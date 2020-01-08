Award-winning Wattle Hill lodge hits accommodation market

One of three luxury accommodation residences at Alkina Lodge.

High-end Alkina Lodge is up for sale in Wattle Hill less than a year after winning silver at the Australian Tourism Awards in the luxury accommodation category.

Boasting three four-bedroom lodges with panoramic ocean and bushland views, the property at 35 Parkers Access Track is on the market with price hopes of $3.9-$4.29 million.

It last sold for $500,502 in March 2014, according to CoreLogic.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

A sale within the price range would represent eight-fold growth over just a six-year period for the Glenn Murcutt-designed accommodation.

It would also be the second highest recorded sale for Wattle Hill, between Cape Otway and Port Campbell along the Great Ocean Rd, short of the $6.25 million paid for almost 400ha of farmland at 5 Moonlight Head Rd in July 2009.

Savills Hotel & Agency director Rob Williamson says growing interest in rare accommodation destinations and surging tourism along the Great Ocean Rd has seen the lodge thrive. “There is expanding interest by visitors to visit somewhere unique and special – it fits where that market is going,” Williamson says. “They’re riding a trend that’s ongoing and doesn’t look like it’s going to stop.”

Williamson says the vendors are selling up with plans to retire and spend more time with family spread across Australia.

“They’ve really provided high quality direction for it over the last few years,” he says.

“The business continues to improve each year – it really is a feather in their cap that they’ve created something that has achieved (multiple awards).”

Planning approval exists for 75 extra villas on the 42ha site.

“In order for the business to move ahead it needs to have more accommodation – probably more suited to couples,” Williamson says.

He says there was a “surge of interest” in Alkina Lodge over December.

“It’s primarily people in this segment of the market who are wanting to expand … if you were going to expand what’s here, it’s highly likely they’ll introduce a global brand.”

This article from The Herald Sun originally appeared as “Alkina Lodge: Wattle Hill luxury accommodation set for big sale”.