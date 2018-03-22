Australia’s newest mega-malls revealed

The Mandurah Forum will open this week.

Three of the country’s biggest landlords are backing bricks-and-mortar retail with new or overhauled shopping centres to open in Queensland, NSW and Western Australia.

On the Gold Coast, Scentre and QIC are aiming to have the new $470 million Westfield Coomera open by Christmas.

As Westfield’s first “greenfield” development in more than a decade, the complex will house 140 specialty stores plus Woolworths, Coles, Kmart, Target and an Events Cinema.

In Western Australia, Vicinity opened its $350 million Mandurah Forum yesterday, described as the “beating heart of the south”.

Over 64,000sq m, the centre is anchored by Australian and international brands including David Jones, H&M, Mecca Maxima and Big W.

Stockland opened its $414 million Green Hills shopping centre in East Maitland with 220 retailers and a 1200-seat dining precinct.

National Retail Association CEO Dominique Lamb welcomes the investment into shopping centres.

“These centres are catering to the concept of experience to attract more people into their stores,” Lamb says.

