Australian National Architecture Awards: ‘Pantscraper’ and Olympic icon on AIA awards shortlist

A CBD tower nicknamed the pantscraper, a Richmond house with a “lean-to” as its “gravitational centre” and a 1956 Olympics landmark could soon be nationally recognised design icons.

The Australian Institute of Architecture’s Australian National Architecture Awards shortlist has 16 Victorian entries, across 10 categories.

Nationwide there were 57 entries in the country’s pre-eminent design awards program, which is now in its 40th year.

RELATED: Live streams and rolling updates from the auction market

Dozens of prime ministers’ homes at risk: Push to protect former Gillard residence

Houses Awards 2021: Victoria’s incredible shortlisted properties

Among the more unusual buildings on the path to national recognition is Collins Square at 447 Collins St, a $1.25bn pair of towers linked by a sky bridge.

Designed by SHoP Architects and Woods Bagot, the tower referred to as the “pantscraper” by figures from planning Minister Richard Wynne to Cbus Property who built it.

Jackson Clements Burrows Architects boss Jon Clements’ own Richmond home is also up for a gong, with the unique property dubbed ‘Divided House’ for its design that will allow it to be split into two separate homes should the family wish later in life.

In his own description of the home, Mr Burrows notes the two halves are currently linked “by a single-storey ‘lean-to’ functioning as the gravitational centre of the home”.

The Olympic Swimming Stadium that hosted pool events for the 1956 Olympics, and now known as the Holden Centre, is one of two sites around the nation shortlisted for an enduring architecture award.

Meanwhile, the Burwood Brickworks’ redevelopment is being considered for a national sustainable architecture award.

The urban in-fill site kept 2.5ha aside for open space and parks, and the Burwood Brickworks shopping centre at its heart has been named the world’s most sustainable retail development and has a significant sustainability accolade having achieved a Living Building Challenge Petal Certification.

The Frasers Property project sold its final townhouses earlier this week and is currently selling the final 64 apartments of the 750 new homes that are part of the redevelopment.

AIA immediate past president Alice Hampson said while the pandemic had complicated the process, the quality of builds shortlisted was undeniable and that each “resonates powerfully”.

Ms Hampson added that “public architecture of great standing is increasingly rare”.

VICTORIAN SHORTLISTINGS:

Enduring Architecture:

Olympic Swimming Pool — Kevin Borland, John and Phyllis Murphy and Peter McIntyre;

Commercial Architecture:

Wangaratta Street — MAArchitects;

Collins Arch — Woods Bagot and SHoP Architects;

Heritage:

Bendigo Former Mining Exchange — Williams Boag Architects;

Interior Architecture:

Divided House — Jackson Clements Burrows Architects;

Olderfleet — Grimshaw with Carr;

Residential Architecture – Houses (New):

8 Yard House — Studio Bright;

Divided House — Jackson Clements Burrows Architects;

Residential Architecture Multiple Housing:

The Lothian — Kennedy Nolan;

Small Project Architecture:

Jackalope Pavilion — March Studio;

NGV Triennial 2020 Outdoor Pavilions — BoardGrove Architects;

Sustainable Architecture:

Burwood Brickworks — NH Architecture;

Monash Woodside Building for Technology and Design — Grimshaw with Monash University;

Educational Architecture:

Geelong College Junior School — John Wardle Architects;

Penleigh Essendon Grammar School Music House — McBride Charles Ryan;

Monash Woodside Building for Technology and Design — Grimshaw with Monash University;

Colorbond Award for steel architecture:

Monash Woodside Building for Technology and Design — Grimshaw with Monash University;

Winners will be livestreamed at 7pm on November 4.

Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox.

MORE: Grant Custance: Nimbus tech founder lists Toorak mansion for $16m-$17.5m

Banksia La Trobe Secondary College site, Bellfield: New thinking at in-fill development

Melbourne construction shutdown: Some builds will stall much longer than two weeks