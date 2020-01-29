Australian group buys NZ’s most famous retreat

Australia’s Baillie Lodges has swooped on New Zealand’s most famous retreat, Huka Lodge, buying it with its Colorado-based private equity partner, KSL Capital Partners.

Baillie Lodges chairman James Baillie confirmed the acquisition of the luxury lodge in Taupo, saying Huka will form part of the Baillie Lodges portfolio which includes Capella Lodge on Lord Howe Island, Longitude 131 in the shadow of Uluru, Silky Oaks Lodge in the Daintree rainforest and the Southern Ocean Lodge on Kangaroo Island, which was recently destroyed by bushfires.

Baillie was unable to divulge the purchase price, adding that the deal to buy the 19-suite lodge was struck on December 19 and was still subject to New Zealand’s Overseas Investment Office.

Past Huka guests include Queen Elizabeth II, Bill Gates, Joan Collins, the Spice Girls, Miuccia Prada and Dick Cheney.

The New Zealand Herald reports the lodge was put up for sale as part of a bitter feud between businessmen Michael Kidd and Alexander van Heeren. Van Heeren purchased the lodge, which extends over seven hectares, in 1985.

The dispute culminated in the Court of Appeal’s appointment of receivers to Worldwide Leisure, the company which owns Huka Lodge, in August last year.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.