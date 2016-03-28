Architect Walter Pollock’s commercial portfolio on the block

Three Melbourne properties belonging to the estate of architect Walter Pollock have been sold.

A commercial property portfolio belonging to renowned architect, the late Walter Pollock, will be auctioned throughout May.

The trio of properties in inner-city Melbourne will be offered over eight days, almost six years after the Austrian-born World War II survivor passed away.

A property at 182-188 Clarendon St in South Melbourne will be the first to go under the hammer as part of Pollock’s estate on Thursday, May 5, followed by another site the next day at 341-345 Queensberry St, North Melbourne.

A third property at 59-61 Park St, South Melbourne, will be auctioned a week later on Thursday, May 12.

The portfolio is being marketed by Fitzroys agents James Gregson and Michael Ryan.

Born in Austria in 1920, Pollock and his brother arrived in Australia in 1940 after becoming separated from their parents during World War II, and survived a torpedo attack on their boat – in which 1000 people drowned – while en route to Canada.

While studying architecture at Melbourne University, Pollock was asked to collaborate on the design of the Australian National University in Canberra, and he later won plaudits for his home designs.

Throughout his career his clients included an acting Prime Minister, the Governor General and other politicians.

Pollock’s first property for auction at 182-188 Clarendon St features a 300sqm retail space on a 420sqm site, with three street frontages and a significant short-term income.

The entire portfolio represents an ultra rare opportunity to become part of Australia’s property and architecture history

Gregson says the commercial-zoned site has development potential.

“The site has a potential height limit of six stories or 23.5 metres with no setbacks, or up to 19.5 metres over circa five levels,” he says.