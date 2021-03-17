Amazon’s Sydney warehouse home to 1600 robots and 1500 jobs

Online retail behemoth Amazon is well into building the country’s largest warehouse in western Sydney and has flagged that more of its massive fulfilment centres will be opened as demand for online shopping surges.

The company and developer Goodman have completed the building shell and are preparing to offer about 1500 jobs in the warehouse that will sport more robots than people.

The facility outshines most rivals and spans about 200,000sqm — the land size of Chadstone shopping centre or 24 rugby league fields — and is on track for completion in the Oakdale West industrial estate later this year.

Aside from its massive scale the inside of the Amazon warehouse sets it apart from other facilities — partly to accommodate its robotic inhabitants.

Amazon Australia director of operations, Craig Fuller, says the concrete floor has a “very, very high level of finish”. “The robots don’t like bumps. The robots really like smooth surfaces,” he said.

Incoming staff will work alongside about 1600 advanced robots.

The company is aiming to be ready for the late November Black Friday online sales event.

Much of the work will be less physical than most warehouse jobs as robots handle the bulk of the movement. “In a building like this we don’t need forklifts,” Mr Fuller said.

Amazon warehouses have been both lauded for their efficiency and scrutinised for their working conditions, but the company says with robots used for heavy work workers are directed towards more skilled tasks.

The scale of the fulfilment centre means it will house up to 11 million items — and it will take the most advanced Amazon robotics technology to make it work.