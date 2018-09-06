Albert Park’s Mecca outlet roars past reserve
An Albert Park shop on one of Melbourne’s most tightly held strips has soared past its reserve at auction, more than half a century after the property last changed hands.
The shop at 125 Dundas Place, leased to cosmetics giant Mecca Cosmetica, sold for $3.855 million – $655,000 above its reserve price
The price represented a 2.7% yield after heavy bidding from five investors, with a local private investor winning out.
Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates
Knight Frank’s Paul Pellegrino, who marketed the shop with Tim Grant and George Burbury, says it has seen a number of uses over the years after being bought by the previous owner about 55 years ago.
“The father bought it back in the 1960s and he was a butcher,” Pellegrino says.
“It was a family-run business for many, many years.”
Mecca Cosmetica has occupied the 141sqm space since 2012 and has recently taken another five-year option, with a further five years available.
It currently pays $107,687 in annual rent.
Pellegrino says investors were desperate to get a foothold in the Dundas Place strip of shops, with properties there notoriously tightly held.
“It’s just a very tightly held strip – there’s not a lot of turnover. The sale on the strip was about six years ago,” he says.