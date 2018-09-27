ABC’s Elsternwick studios hit the market

The ABC has listed its Elsternwick property on the market.

It was known as the ‘dream factory’ in the 60s, but the longtime home of the ABC in Melbourne will change hands after the national broadcaster’s Elsternwick property was listed for sale.

The site at 8 Gordon St features the studios where programs including Countdown and Spicks and Specks were filmed, and was the home of the broadcaster’s Melbourne operations before a move to its new headquarters at Southbank last year. .

It is understood that the 11,740sqm property could sell for between $40 million and $50 million, with a process of sale by expression of interest closing on October 19.

“Interest will be extremely high due to its unique and positive attributes,” says Clinton Baxter, Victorian director of sales at Savills Australia.

“We’re expecting widespread interest from local and international developers.

“We’re also anticipating interest from local schools, community groups, as well as major corporates.”

The ABC studios at the site opened in 1958 and played host to a boom in local television production.

It is the first time the property, 7.5km from the CBD, has been on the market.

It is zoned for residential growth.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.