A rare chance to own a slice of Alice Springs history

Monte’s bar and restaurant is on the market for $1.5 million. Picture: realcommercial.com.au/for-sale

A heritage listed Alice Springs restaurant and bar steeped in Northern Territory history is awaiting a new owner.

Currently operating as the well-known pub and restaurant, Monte’s Lounge, spans a sprawling 1680sqm of freehold land and is situated on one of the CBD’s most prominent roads.

It has an asking price of $1.5 million.

Selling agent Sam Linn of LJ Hooker Alice Springs said interest had been steady, particularly from potential buyers who currently ran licenced venues who were looking to expand.

He said the vendors Kitty Kat and Matt Mulga had a good reputation in the hospitality industry having previously run ‘Mulga’s Tours’ and a backpackers hostel, known as Annie’s Place.

“They don’t live in Alice Springs anymore. They were in Alice Springs for a very long time and they ran several successful venues and made a decision to leave town,” he said.

“There was a good opportunity for them north and they’re probably not going to be coming back to Alice Springs so they’re just divesting.”

Mr Linn said while the requirements of what a heritage listing entailed varied from property to property, there would be elements of the original building that would need to be preserved.

A secure tenant was currently in place, and the venue was zoned Tourist Commercial, meaning there was opportunity for future development.

In addition to the restaurant and bar, the property also has a games room and an alfresco dining area and ample rear parking.

Its place in Alice Springs history

The history of the site dates back to 1942 where the building was used as the CWA’s Women’s Recreation Rooms until 1978.

Its listing states that in its later years the building was a youth hostel before it was used as a restaurant.

“The building is one of the very few surviving buildings from the significant WWII period and possesses some distinctive design elements for a building in Alice Springs such as the instantly recognisable Dutch gable roof,” the listing states.

As part of its inclusion in the NT Heritage Act 2011, the Statement of Heritage Value described 95 Todd Street as ” historically and architecturally important to the Northern Territory.”

“For much of its existence the building has been closely associated with women living in the town and the Central Australian region,” it stated.

“The building serves to recall women’s involvement in WWII and later their contribution to community development in an isolated region.”

The site is also one of “very few extant buildings from the significant WWII period and possesses some distinctive design elements for a building in Alice Springs,” the statement outlined.