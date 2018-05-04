661 bids: Marathon two-hour auction for Bourke St building

A Bourke St, Melbourne, building that hadn’t hit the market in 80 years is believed to have set a commercial property record after a two-hour marathon auction.

The five-storey building at 220 Bourke St went under the hammer on Friday, April 27, and sold for $15.205 million — a figure $4.205 million beyond its reserve.

Eight bidders emerged for the property, currently home to tenants including Cotton On, sparking the 661 bid battle.

Colliers International handled the sale, and director Oliver Hay said a competitive start for the 201sq m building with 1170sq m of floor space had given way to a protracted contest that inched towards the sale price.

“The bidding started at $9.8 million and increased pretty quickly up to $13 million, and then up in increments of $1000 and $500,” Hay says.

“That represented a commercial record. The auctioneer was pretty exhausted by the end.”

The result was driven by a range of factors, particularly its location and profile, but emotional attachment to the building at the corner of Bourke St and Latrobe Pl was also a part of the success — with the bidding driven after the $13 million mark by Melbourne locals.

A private buyer from Melbourne won the title.

“A result like that was a perfect, transparent display of the depth of the CBD market,” Hay says.

“And it rerates the CBD market in terms of capital value and yield.”

The eight-figured sale price represented a 2.9% yield, and a rate of $75,646 per square metre.

The building currently returns $453,950 a year in rent.

Located about 300m from the Bourke St Mall, the property could potentially be developed upwards with a neighbouring building now at 11 storeys, according to Colliers’ David Sia.

The building was designed by architect Harry Norris.

An expressions of interest campaign continues to sell 274-278 Bourke St, Melbourne, within the Bourke St Mall part of the city centre.

Offers are due by 3pm, June 8.

It is expected to top $40 million.

This article from the Herald Sun first appeared as “Bourke St investment sets two-hour marathon auction record”.