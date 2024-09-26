$60m Mambourin Marketplace set to spark real estate boom with supermarket, dining and spaces by 2025

A $60m town centre project is poised to reshape Melbourne’s west and spark a real estate frenzy, according to local agents.

Mambourin Marketplace is tipped to spread across more than 7,500sq m of retail space, and feature full-line Coles supermarket.

The mecca will also include medical and pharmacy tenancies, and up to 25 specialty stores offering fresh food, cafes, and beauty services.

The Mambourin community will welcome over 3,300 new residents once it’s completed.

Set to be intertwined with a proposed train station, local business district, community facilities, and a new school, the marketplace is expected to become the bustling heart of the suburb by the third quarter of 2025.

General Manager of Development Victoria at Frasers Property Australia Sarah Bloom said she is thrilled with the progress.

“The leasing campaign for Mambourin Marketplace has kicked into full gear,” Ms Bloom said.

“To secure Coles as the major supermarket at Mambourin Marketplace speaks volumes for the growth potential and future prosperity of this growing community.”

We are planning future community spaces within this centre. Although we are not constructing it ourselves, the Good News Lutheran College is part of this vision.”

Ms Bloom said the significant community impact that the marketplace would have includes a curated mix of dining choices, specialty shops, and important services — including health and wellbeing providers.

‘It’s set to become the social heart of the community, where residents can access everything they need day to day, enjoy social experiences, and meet with friends and family,” she said.

The addition of a shopping centre has real estate agents optimistic for the future of the booming suburb.

Agency HQ Melbourne West’s auctioneer and sales director Sai Allameni predicted the marketplace would have a significant impact on property values.

“The school is going to be a major attraction for potential buyers,” he said.

“The presence of Coles and other amenities in the vicinity will further drive up property prices in Mambourin.

“Buyers have a keen interest in areas that have a well-defined, and the future train station will be a substantial drawcard once it is constructed.”

Head of Leasing for Coles Supermarkets Victoria, Tim Roberts, said the substantial benefits would pay off for locals.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Coles to deliver an enhanced shopping experience for our customers in this growth area,” Mr Roberts said.

The development is part of a broader retail precinct plan stretching over 25,000sq m.

