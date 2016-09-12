5 reasons why Barangaroo is Sydney’s best place to work

It’s taken a multi-billion dollar development and the creation of a completely new neighbourhood in the heart of the CBD to give Sydney a dynamic, authentic, organic business precinct that rivals anything on the planet.

Here are five reasons why the city’s newest harbourside suburb is the best place to work in the country.

Location, location, location

Let’s begin with the obvious: Sydney has a love affair with water that rivals the greatest romances of all time. The disused container wharf that dominated the north-western edge of the CBD has been returned to the public and transformed into a stunningly vibrant place to live, work and play.

As a business address, it’s as close to the harbour’s edge as you can get. What’s more, getting to Barangaroo could not be easier. It will be home to Sydney’s newest ferry hub, enjoy direct access to the city’s main trainline and soon to be completed light rail network, and is now set to have its own metro station.

A culture capital

Barangaroo is fast developing into the epicentre of cultural activity for our city, with an expansive canvas for creative expression that includes the entirety of the Barangaroo precinct.

Over the next decade, more than $40 million will be spent creating and delivering a comprehensive plan of creative initiatives that will establish Barangaroo as a major public art and cultural destination.

The food

Barangaroo already boasts a concentration of cafés and coffee makers that’s as good as any strip in town, with some of Sydney’s best operators seizing the opportunity to create bespoke café concepts that take the beloved liquid gold to a new level altogether.

Great coffee and sublime food go hand in hand. At the heart of Barangaroo’s food culture is a mandate for quality and authenticity. Every eatery, café and restaurant has been carefully selected for their credibility and reputation for being at the top of their game.

Dining at Barangaroo will be reason for frequent visitation in its own right.

It’s work, but not as you know it

Almost every tenant of International Towers Sydney is adopting a new model for how their people work, and how the workplace is defined.

On competition, it is said International Towers Sydney will be the largest flexible workplaces in the world.

Sustainability

Sustainability is built into everything you see and do at Barangaroo. It will be one of the most sustainable precincts of its kind anywhere in the world, with a goal to be the first precinct of its size in the world and certainly the first CBD precinct in Australia to be climate positive – that is, to be carbon neutral, water positive, and to generate zero waste.