Prominent Melbourne horse breeder, builder David Moodie lists ‘abandoned mansion’ on NSW South Coast

Prominent Melbourne horse breeder and builder David Moodie, who operates Hesket Thoroughbreds, has listed his Dunmore property on the NSW Illawarra Coast.

It follows the recent expansion of his thoroughbred interests in regional Victoria.

The 40ha Fig Hill Lane holding is a development opportunity that has been listed with $6 million hopes through Peter Chittenden and Daniel Watt at Woodhill Estate Agents.

It comes with a partly completed vast 5000sq m trophy home plus approval for 33 eco-villas close to the mouth of the Minnamurra River.

Real estate guru’s best suburbs for 2023

Moodie bought into the project for $990,000 in 2019, securing a half share from Elizabeth Bay entrepreneur Tony Peterson, who had paid $1.45 million in 2015.

Dubbed “the abandoned Minnamurra mansion”, work on the homestead was two-thirds complete when construction stopped in 2009 after the Belmorgan companies of the property’s then owner John Kosseris went into receivership, complicated by court orders to restore environmentally sensitive wetlands damaged during the works.

Moodie, the former Racing Victoria chairman, recently purchased the Spendthrift Australia operation after its US owner quit its 244ha property, formerly known as Yallambee Stud.

Moodie, whose racing honour roll includes Golden Slipper winner Crystal Lily, already owned Yungaburra at nearby Newham in the Macedon Ranges.

