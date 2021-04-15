Massive $16.5m deal under heavy fire over zoning confusion

The $16.5m sale of an iconic Sizzler restaurant site has fallen through three times amid doubt over potential zoning changes affecting development of the prime commercial lot.

Marketing agent Ricky Mahuika said the 6,525sq m property at 2506 Gold Coast Highway, Mermaid Beach had been under contract each time, but the sale had stalled as changes to the Broadbeach to Burleigh growth corridor under council’s City Plan were unconfirmed.

The landmark property is located next to the proposed Gold Coast Light Rail Stage 3A Mermaid Beach station and was touted as an attractive investment for transport-related development.

But Mr Mahuika said buyers weren’t willing to commit while future height restrictions and building density guidelines remained up in the air.

“It’s a huge site that is currently under-utilised, with three street frontages and opportunities to redevelop as well as holding income,” Mr Mahuika said.

“It’s been under contract three times now, and I’ve had more written offers come through, but the sale is really hingeing around the zoning for future development of the site.”

A spokesperson for the Gold Coast City Council said the land was currently zoned for mixed zone and benefitted from the light rail overlay with a building height limit of 24m. No changes to the site were currently proposed.

The site hit the market for the first time in 35 years in 2020. It was well-known as the home of Australia’s most loved family restaurant, Sizzler, until the long-running steakhouse closed its doors for the last time in November.

The sale listed on www.realcommercial.com.au includes 3,250sq m of retail space, with long-standing tenants including KFC, Chempro and Medical World, Optus Tower and Snooker World, plus more than 135 car parking spaces.