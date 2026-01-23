Inside George Calombaris’ restaurant fallout

George Calombaris is heading back into the spotlight in 2026 as a contestant on I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!

But the hospitality empire that once established him one of Melbourne’s most powerful restaurateurs has been carved up, rebranded and, in some cases, wiped out.

At its peak, the MAdE Establishment group controlled more than 20 venues.

It collapsed into voluntary administration in February 2020 after years of losses and the $7.8m underpayment scandal that poisoned the brand.

Six years on, the most significant story isn’t Calombaris’ TV career, it’s what became of restaurant locations.

Here is where the major venues ended up.

The Press Club/Elektra site, Melbourne CBD

The Flinders St address was the foundation of Calombaris’ career, opening as The Press Club in 2000 and later earning multiple awards during its peak years.

In 2019, the venue was rebranded as Elektra as MAdE attempted to reduce costs and broaden appeal.

The restaurant closed in 2020 following the administration.

The site now trades as Elchi, an Indian restaurant, retaining significant elements of the original interior.

The lease was one of several prime CBD holdings lost during the collapse.

Jimmy Grants

Jimmy Grants was Calombaris’ fast-casual play with a model built for volume, shopping centres and commuter foot traffic.

It started in the early 2010s and expanded quickly across Melbourne, with locations including Fitzroy, Emporium, Ormond, Richmond and Ringwood, plus Sydney stores in Newtown and Bondi during its growth push.

When MAdE Establishment went into voluntary administration in February 2020, seven Jimmy Grants outlets were among the venues that shut immediately, with about 400 employees affected across the wider group.

Administrators then tried to sell the chain site-by-site.

In early March 2020, two stores, Emporium Melbourne and Fitzroy, were sold to the Stalactites Group, which planned to convert them into its quick-service souvlaki brand Hella Good.

At the time, five other Jimmy Grants sites at Chadstone, Eastland, Ormond, Richmond and St Kilda, were still unsold, despite more than 30 enquiries during the sales processes reported at the time.

The Jimmy Grants brand did not survive the collapse.

By the end of the administration process, it had effectively been dismantled, with some prime sites absorbed into Hella Good and others disappearing altogether.

Hellenic Republic, Brunswick (Lygon St)

Opened in 2014, the Brunswick venue was one of the largest and highest-turnover Hellenic Republic sites, capable of seating more than 200 diners.

It was designed by Calmbaris as a volume-driven suburban flagship restaurant.

The restaurant closed in 2020 at the height of Covid.

The former Hellenic Republic site has since reopened as Taverna, operating under a new ownership and Greek style concept.

Hellenic Republic / Vita, Kew

The Kew restaurant opened in 2011 and was among the group’s strongest suburban performers, even hosting Married At First Sight parties.

In 2019, it was rebranded as Vita Ristorante during the group’s decline.

Following the administration, the site was taken over by restaurateur Joe Vargetto, who relocated his Mister Bianco restaurant into the premises.

The space was subdivided, allowing for the launch of Bianchetto, a wine and cocktail bar.

Both venues continue to trade in 2026.

Hellenic Republic / Hotel Argentina, Williamstown

The Williamstown venue operated from a heritage pub building and was later rebranded as Hotel Argentina in 2019.

The rebrand failed to gain traction and the venue closed prior to administration.

The lease was later secured by Brenton Lang, founder of Rustica Sourdough.

The site reopened as the Hobsons Bay Hotel, operating as a modern Australian gastropub with rooftop facilities.

The venue remains operational in 2026.

Hellenic Republic, Brighton

The Brighton venue opened in 2016 as part of the group’s bayside expansion strategy.

It closed in 2020 during the collapse.

The site is now occupied by Waterfront Brighton, a seafood-focused restaurant targeting the local market.

The venue continues to trade on Church St.

Gazi, Sydney

The Sydney outpost of Gazi was part of Calombaris’ interstate expansion push, opening in Surry Hills as a high-profile attempt to replicate the Melbourne success north of the border.

The venue closed during the MAdE Establishment collapse in 2020 and did not reopen under the same brand.

The Sydney site was later absorbed into the city’s crowded hospitality market, with the Gazi name no longer trading in NSW.

The Hellenic House Project, Highett

Opened in 2022, the Hellenic House Project marked Calombaris’ return to hospitality following the collapse.

Unlike previous ventures, it operates as a single-site restaurant with no expansion model.

The venue remains open in 2026 and is Calombaris’ only active hospitality business.

