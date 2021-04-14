Eight owners selling Bondi Beach Art Deco apartment block Milton Hall hold out for top dollar

The eight owners who are selling a Bondi Beach Art Deco apartment block are holding out for top dollar after the block next door sold for $9.1m at auction.

Sotheby’s agents Joseph Raskin and Barry Goldman have received offers between $8.5m and $9m for the block of eight apartments in the impressive ‘Milton Hall’ block at 58 Roscoe Street over the past eight weeks, but the February 23 result of $9.1m for 48 Roscoe Street put fire in their bellies.

Says Goldman: “It’s a good benchmark as this one is bigger land and strata title already and in a quieter position … personally I prefer this one so they should be at similar levels.

“The other block sold at auction, which was competitive.”

Milton Hall offers a mix of seven two bedroom apartments and one one-bedder.

Each of the apartments in the two-level block are about 56 sqm internally and there’s a large rear garden.

The block next door, which also consisted of eight apartments, was bought by a family investor as a long-term hold. Raskin and Sotheby’s colleague Sandy Shuvalov had been the agent for that block.

Goldman expects the buyer of Milton Hall to be the same type of buyer.

“Demand for blocks of apartments is pretty strong because your returns in the bank are so low, so people are looking at buildings as a way of getting a return and capital gain over time,” Goldman said.

“These buildings are going up in value, annualised at least 6 per cent per annum over the years.

“That’s the play — they’re a good place to park your money.”

There’s also potential to add value by doing a few improvements.

“You could probably add balconies and there’s potential to add another level, go into the roofline.

“And you could certainly tidy up the apartments and increase the rents.”

CoreLogic shows the two-bedders have been recently fetching weekly rents of between $600 and $620 per week.