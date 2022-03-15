Dan Murphy’s leads $21m sale at Armstrong Creek Town Centre

Dan Murphy’s opening hours entered popular culture ever since Nobel prize-winning immunologist Professor Peter Doherty accidentally asked social media followers when he could get to his local store.

The now viral 2020 missive also underlined a key reason investors have keenly sought Dan Murphy’s assets in the past 18 months.

A Dan Murphy’s anchored diversified retail investment in Armstrong Creek is the latest to change hands for $21.5 million.

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT acquired the 10,929sq m Surf Coast Highway property from Wel.Co in an off-market sale negotiated by Colliers’ Tim McIntosh and Mike Crittenden.

It is the latest in a string of Dan Murphy’s deals nationally, as investors rush to acquire the defensive retail covenant.

In the past 18 months, more than $140 million of Dan Murphy’s assets have changed hands across nine transactions, the equivalent value to the previous five years to 2020.

Recent Dan Murphy’s transactions include Dickson (ACT), selling in November last year on a 4.25 per cent yield, while an $11.2 million Bathurst sale in July showed 4.5 per cent.

Dan Murphy’s Armstrong Creek opened in November 2021 as the second stage of the $1 billion masterplanned Armstrong Creek Town Centre development by Wel. Co.

The property is at the gateway to the centre on the Surf Coast Highway, with more than 24,000 cars passing daily and is about 70 per cent leased to Dan Murphy’s, Hungry Jacks and KFC, serving a main trade area population of 66,000 residents.

Mr McIntosh said investors were keen to secure the income from Dan Murphy’s long, secure leases.

“The locations are very prominent and they have good underlying land value,” he said.

Mr McIntosh said Armstrong Creek was one of the fastest-growing corridors in Victoria.

“While it does have a very well established initial population, it’s really just the tip of the iceberg,” he said.

“There is plenty of upside in terms of that population will growth significantly and also that location captures those that are on the way to the Surf Coast as a broader area as well.”

The deal increases HomeCo’s Armstrong Creek investments to almost $80 million after it acquired the Coles-anchored Armstrong Creek Town Centre shopping centre for $55.4 million.

Wel.Co founder and managing director Andrew Welsh is leading the development of the new CBD-sized commercial precinct in southern Geelong, with another 10 stages to deliver.

Dan Murphy’s owner Endeavour Group highlighted an outperformance in liquor sales during their H1 reporting in February, with two-years sales growth up 18.4 per cent and total sales of $5.7 billion.