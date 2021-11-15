Beechworth’s Serengale vineyard and winery listed with golden grapes

A boutique Beechworth vineyard developed by a former winemaker from Brown Brothers estate has been listed with 7ha of gold-standard grapes and a bed and breakfast cottage.

The Serengale Winery, which produces and bottles several award-winning drops onsite, has been listed for sale at about $4.5m.

James Halliday’s respected Halliday Wine Companion ranked Serengale as a five-star vineyard and among the top 10 new wineries in 2020.

Winemaker Gayle Taylor spent many years working for Brown Brothers as an Operations Services Manager at their Milawa Vineyard, and bought the 1168 Beechworth-Wangaratta Rd, Everton Upper, property with business partner Serena Abbinga in 1999.

After heavy investment in the property’s infrastructure they released their first bottles and opened their winery doors in 2015 — with well-regarded local wineries buying their grapes in the meantime, something that continues with their excess supply today.

Three of their wines have since received gold ratings, and a fourth a silver rating via the prominent wine reviewing firm, with well-known restaurants including Stokehouse Upstairs and select bottle shops stocking their label.

The vineyard also offers cellar door sales and a wine club.

Elders’ Michael Everard is handling the listing and said the owners were selling reluctantly due to ill health, with the property’s full potential as yet untapped.

“It’s only come onto the market because one of the owners is not well,” Mr Everard said.

“And if that wasn’t there, they wouldn’t be selling. So it is a good opportunity to pick up a really well set up vineyard and winery.”

The 22.5ha property is spread over two titles and also includes a four-bedroom house with 375sq m of interior space, a sheltered outdoor entertainment area, a pool and equestrian facilities.

The winery includes a mezzanine tasting area, with the grapes currently used to produce Serengale wines and some sold to nearby wineries.

Mr Everard said he expected prospective buyers would include those already in the business and even some looking for a lifestyle change.

“There’s room there for more expansion, as it is boutique,” Mr Everard said.

Expressions of interest for Serengale are due by December 15.

