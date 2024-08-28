A tranquil glamping retreat born out of tragedy has hit the market in Queensland’s Sunshine Coast

A tranquil glamping retreat and private home is for sale in Queensland’s Sunshine Coast. Picture: realestate.com/buy

After the sudden death of her husband, Queensland mum Ceri Little turned her Sunshine Coast hinterland home into secluded accommodation. Though transforming the property was a labour of love, she says it’s time to pass her beloved property on.

Sometimes a property provides more than just a shelter and an income; it also provides a purpose and healing.

For Ceri Little, her southern Queensland retreat was both a soothing hideaway and a lifeline after tragedy struck eight years ago.

“My husband died and I suddenly had to find a new career,” she said.

Around a decade earlier, Ms Little and her husband had bought a century-old homestead on more than 20 hectares of rolling green pastures in the Sunshine Coast hinterland. They named their hidden valley Kanimbia.

Without her partner and in need of an income, Ms Little rented out the homestead as a weekend holiday home while she and her 14-year-old daughter endured a “prolonged spell of camping in the field”.

Inspired, she decided to transform the property into a secluded nature retreat where others could also find solace.

“It was so beautiful. We’ve got fig trees, tallowoods and gums. I just felt like I wanted to share it with people,” she said.

Years on, Kanimbia Luxury Glamping, a relaxing nature retreat for couples at 27 Inalls Road, Obi Obi, features four safari tents and four traditional Sioux Native American tipis.

The four safari tents have private bathrooms with clawfoot baths and flushing toilets, full kitchens, antique vanities and bespoke hand-chosen furnishings. One also boasts an outdoor spa, another an outdoor, wood-fired hot tub.

The tipis are luxurious with textural furnishings and soft lighting.

Each safari tent and tipi provides private fire pits, undercover decks and barbecue facilities.

Ms Little also renovated and extended the homestead, Stone Cottage, which retains old-world charm with high ceilings, vertical joint walls, lime render, and exposed beams, brick and stonework. The house now features four bedrooms, including a stunning main bedroom and ensuite.

“It was just a quintessential little cottage when we came here and fairly rundown. I built on one side, then I built on the back, then we built a swimming pool,” Ms Little said.

She also added a two-bedroom cottage up on the hill. The property mimics the design of the main home and offers expansive outdoor entertaining areas with 180-degree views across the creek and farmland, making it an ideal space for an onsite manager or additional accommodation.

After years of hard work, Ms Little has decided to step back from tourism and sell the property.

“I never want to leave but it’s time to move on. I love the land. You can be down by the creek in June and you see the moon come up and the sun go down at the same time.

“There are lots of hidden areas.”

Agent Allister Millican at Ray White Maleny describes the property as “very unique”.

“It presents fantastically. What Ceri’s been able to achieve is outstanding.”

Each component is “very private and secluded”, he said,

“You can’t see the house or cottage from the tents. You can’t see the tents from the house or cottage.”

The sprawling property has a swimming hole in the creek and offers hiking, biking and interaction with resident horses.

Mr Millican said there’s been lots of interest in Kanimbia, which has been on the market for a few weeks with an approximate guide price of $4 million to $5 million.

The lack of a lengthy and costly development approval process is appealing to buyers, he added.

“Ceri has already navigated those hurdles and established a viable business,” he said.

“We’ve had a really big response to this property from people who already own nature-based tourism properties, resort owners and potential owner-occupiers seeking a home income. It’s been a very diverse mix of people.”

He added that there was potential to upgrade some of the safari tents and tipis or add more accommodation options, subject to council approval.

Kanimbia is around a 45-minute drive from the Sunshine Coast, one of Australia’s fastest growing regions that also provides the closest airport, and just over an hour and half from Brisbane.

The property, which has been nominated for the 2024 Luxury Worldwide Travel Awards, also offers specialised experiences such as wedding proposals and pampering packages.

“When you couple this property with the story, it just has an amazing energy. You can feel it,” Mr Millican said.

“It’s just an incredible place to visit and you can see why people want to stay here.”