76 Pennys Rd, McLaren Vale – the auction that lets you make up to $225k a year

If you’re looking for an eggs-ellent investment opportunity offering grape returns, this unique McLaren Flat property might be just the place you’ve been looking for.

76 Pennys Rd, McLaren Flat offers buyers the unique opportunity to make money from both a free-range poultry lease and an established vineyard, and the potential to build your dream home and take advantage of some of the McLaren Vale’s best views.

Selling agent Nigel Christie of Harcourts Wine Coast, said the property offered buyers the unique opportunity to make a good return (around $125,000 per year) with no effort, or a great return (a potential additional $100,000) by rolling up their sleeves.

“The whole property’s leased to Days Eggs and they lease it for just under $74,000 a year and that compounds with CPI,” Mr Christie said.

“Then you’ve also got four acres of grenache grapes which are returning the vendor about $30,000.

“Then there’s a three-bedroom home in a lovely garden setting which, if that were to hit the rental market, you’d probably see around $20,000 a year for that as well.

“In addition to the poultry lease, there are two jobs with the property as well – a manager’s role returning about $60,000 a year and a worker’s role at about $40,000 a year.”

“With the owner retiring, one of those jobs is up for grabs, with the potential for both of them to come available down the track.

“That worker checks the sheds to make sure the chooks are happy and also packing the eggs on a daily basis ready to be sent off for proper packaging,” Mr Christie said.

“So if you were successful in securing both those roles in time – if you were the right people for the job – there’s the potential to earn another $100,000 on top of the almost $74,000 Days Eggs are already paying for the lease.”

Mr Christie said were was yet another perk for the property owner.

“Days Eggs pay all the outgoings – the power, water, council rates – they’re all covered for the whole property,” he said.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for a family or a couple with kids that have left home – it would be an ideal thing for them.

“It would also just be a fantastic investment – you’ve got a great income coming from the grapes and the eggs.

“Grenache is a very sought-after grape in the McLaren Vale region – arguably the best grenache in the world is grown in the McLaren Vale.

“With four acres you can bottle quite a bit of it yourself, put your own label on it and really do quite well marketing your own label.”

The property also offers buyers the chance to build their dream home, or start a tourism venture utilising either a new structure or modifying the existing three-bedroom home.

“There are quite a few areas that take advantage of the views, but none really in the heart of the McLaren Vale region like this one,” Mr Christie said.

“This particular site has got amazing views – you can see the D’Arenberg Cube in the background and then you’ve got the distant views over the McLaren Vale vines beyond that.

“The kind of things you should be talking to council about are a tourism opportunity, or whether you may be able to build a main dwelling and either turn the other house into some tourism venture or something else, because they only allow one dwelling per title.

“It would be an awesome spot for somebody’s main residence, it’s just a matter of what you can get through council, and any plans have to work in with the lessee so their operation and accesses aren’t inhibited by it.”

Mr Christie said the property – which is being advertised without a price guide – was already attracting solid local and interstate interest, and said he felt auction was the perfect method of sale.

“Auction is a fabulous way, but we haven’t gone with the traditional auction method because people need to be cash unconditional and they need to be on site to be a part of it,” he said. “Using the online Openn Negotion platform, people can bid from anywhere in the world, enter their pending price and submit their terms and conditions for a vendor’s consideration and approval.

“This really is a fantastic investment opportunity.”

